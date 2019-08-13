“A Team That Eats Together..”: What ‘Mission Mangal’ Team Lunch Looked Like (Watch)

Team lunch for 'Mission Mangal' cast was all about healthy home-cooked meals

Highlights Vidya Balan shared a BTS video from 'Mission Mangal'

Nithya Menen could be seen setting the table and serving food

Akshay Kumar has been known to have a fondness for homemade food

The multi-starrer feature film based on the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission 'Mission Mangal' will release on August 15th, 2019. The cast of the film includes Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Akshay Kumar and the film's promotions have been going on over the past few weeks. The cast has been sharing a number of behind-the-scene videos and photos from the promotional activities, making their fans more and more eager to watch the film this Independence Day. The film's trailers and teasers have been getting a lot of rave reviews and since the Bollywood movie is releasing on Independence Day, there's a lot of excitement around it. But it's not just the content of the movie that's making news, it's also the camaraderie between members of the cast that is delighting the fans.





Last week a video of Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha pranking the rest of the cast by staging a fall had gone viral. Now Vidya Balan has shared a video on her Instagram account, giving us all a peak into what team lunch looked like for 'Mission Mangal' cast. The video shows the team indulging in home-cooked food and it appears to have been shot by Pannu.

Take a look at the team lunch of 'Mission Mangal' cast:

Telugu actor Nithya Menen is seen setting the table and serving food to the rest of the cast. In the video we can see Sharman Joshi, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan sitting on the lunch table. Kumar has been known to love home-cooked food and he has often credited simple meals for his fit physique.





A lot of movie stars now swear by good old desi food to help them stay full during long shooting schedules. Balan captioned the video as, "My sporting fellow southie @nithyamenen feeds us. A team that eats together slays together". Well, we can't help but agree with Balan!







