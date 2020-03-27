Sonam Kapoor Cooked A Healthy Quarantine Meal For Husband Anand Ahuja; See What She Made

Sonam Kapoor cooked protein-rich stir-fried tofu at home.

Highlights Many celebrities are trying their hand at cooking during lockdown.

Sonam Kapoor cooked a healthy quarantine meal for Anand Ahuja.

Sonam made stir-fried tofu at home, which looked super nutritious.

It's commendable how everyone across the country is locking themselves inside their homes during this lockdown period to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. With a lot of free time in hand, people are coming up with various activities to keep themselves busy. Our Bollywood celebrities joined the bandwagon and are making the most of the time at home. If Katrina Kaif is working-out from home, Varun Dhawan and other celebs are trying their hand at cooking.





Another celebrity who donned the chef hat is Sonam Kapoor. A few days back, Sonam Kapoor shared an image of a healthy home-cooked meal that she was enjoying with husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. The meal seemingly comprised dahi, a kaddu sabzi, vegetable pulao with peas, yellow dal, a potato dish, some beans - all paired with homemade chapattis and coffee as a post-meal drink.





Keeping the tradition of healthy eating alive, this time Sonam Kapoor took upon herself to cook a nutritious meal for none other than her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor prepared stir-fried tofu dish and shared a video of the cooking process and an image of the final prepared meal on her Instagram stories. Take a look:





This stir-fried tofu surely looks tempting and nutritious as well. We can see tofu cooked in a mix of green beans, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and onion petals. Sonam Kapoor found a great way to keep her husband healthy and happy!





Tofu is renowned for its various health benefits - it is rich in proteins and other nutrients as well. You can also make stir-fried tofu at home. Here's an easy recipe to make stir-fried capsicum and tofu.









