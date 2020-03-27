Soha Ali Khan Bakes A Decadent Chocolate Cake, Here's A Recipe You Can Try

Soha Ali Khan made a delicious cake at home.

Baking is one of the biggest stress-busters; and when the result comes out to be so sensational, what's there to complain? All that is needed are a few basic ingredients that are easily available within the kitchen, and a little bit of patience and time. For those who are just beginning to learn cooking, baking is a great option to explore. Just combine all the ingredients in the right proportions and let the oven do the magic! Soha Ali Khan went on a recent baking spree, and made a delightful looking chocolate cake. Take a look at her story:





"Necessity is the mother of invention - and home-baked cake!! (whilst stocks last)," wrote Soha Ali Khan in her Instagram story. It was posted on 'Day 2' of the lockdown, and also had the sticker 'Self Made' to go with the story. The cake had layers and layers of chocolatey goodness, with delicious chocolate insides as well as a gooey chocolate topping. It looked absolutely decadent, and we are very sure Soha Ali Khan would have finished her slice of the cake in no time!

As for those who are wondering what she did on the day previous to Day 2, Soha Ali Khan took to painting along with her daughter Inaaya! "Lockdown Day 1 - time to explore new hobbies #stayhome #staysafe," wrote the actress on her Instagram post. She also encouraged her husband, Kunal Kemmu, to try out some 'art therapy', a snippet of which she shared in her Instagram story.





The recipe of baking chocolate cake is actually simpler than it looks. Just a few ingredients and a little bit of patience can result in the most gooey, moist cake which is the kind of stuff dreams are made of. Try your hand at making a chocolate cake all by yourself with this simple cake recipe.





