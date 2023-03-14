Sonam Kapoor is enjoying some quality time with family and friends in London. The actress is in vacation mode in Kensington, Chelsea and Notting Hill with her husband Anand Ahuja and their friends. Apart from the wonderful sights they saw, food was clearly a prominent part of their stay. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja both are self-confessed food lovers, and their Instagram timelines are proof of the same. Recently, Sonam Kapoor cooked up a delicious breakfast for her husband Anand Ahuja. She posted it on her timeline, and Ahuja reshared it on Instagram stories. Take a look:

In the click, we could see a white plate filled with colourful foods that made for the ideal breakfast. There was a portion of salmon fish along with mashed avocado and cheesy scrambled eggs. Sonam Kapoor also added a glass of orange juice and black coffee. Further, there were also some blackberries and raspberries to complete the wonderful, rainbow-hued breakfast. "That's a LOT of colourful foods in my all-white study room! Sonam Kapoor (of course that you made)," wrote Anand Ahuja in the caption.

Sonam Kapoor shared some more clicks from the couple's stay in London on her Instagram stories. Their baby son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja could also be seen in the clicks. In the carousel post, there were also some pictures of a wonderful restaurant that they visited. Sonam Kapoor visited the French-inspired bistro with her best friend, Samyukta Nair. They enjoyed a delicious chocolate mousse with vanilla ice cream, as well as what seemed to be a mango-flavoured pudding. Check out the post by Sonam Kapoor here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' in 2019 opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Her next film is touted to be 'Blind' by Sujoy Ghosh.