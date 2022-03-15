Summer season is approaching fast, and beverages are a must-have during this season. Be it mocktails or coffee, shakes or smoothies - there are tons of delicious drinks out there to keep ourselves hydrated. There are many options in the menus of fast-food chains and cafes as well. Many coffee chains also introduce their summer-special menus during this period. However, one recent drink recipe shared by a Starbucks worker has left the internet aghast. Patricia Calpo shared a video showing the making of a special drink from Starbucks 'Secret Menu' that was too disgusting for words. Take a look at the video shared on the Reddit thread r/StupidFood.











(Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Tries Sandwich At Starbucks Drive-Through)





The clip shows the making of an order for a person named 'Charlie'. It had a long bill attached to it which detailed the exact ingredients to be used in the making of the drink. "Today I'm gonna be making a Starbucks secret menu item," said the Starbucks worker Patricia Calpo in the background of the video. She then narrated the entire summary of ingredients that she used to prepare the order.

Patricia started off the bizarre drink by adding blueberries, brown and white sugar, agave syrup and honey to the cup. Then, she proceeded to add malt powder, matcha powder and even chocolate chips. This was followed up by other elements such as strawberry, dried fruits, and kiwi. Further, espresso and black tea were both added to the weird Starbucks drink. Then came the juices such as mango, dragon fruit, lemonade and kiwi juice. She pours all this in a shaker along with some ice. The drink was finally topped with frothy cream, caramel drizzle, mocha syrup and then handed to her co-worker for serving!





Reddit users could not help but express their disgust on seeing this horrible drink. Several of them said that this mishmash of ingredients was the stuff that nightmares were made of. "Should have kept this menu a secret," commented one user while another wrote, "I hate when baristas have to do this."





Take a look at the reactions:











Some people also pointed out that social media had created this trend of making the most bizarre concoctions just to grab eyeballs online. What did you think of the Starbucks worker's drink? Tell us in the comments below.