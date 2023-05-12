Imagine you are on a deserted island or a dense forest without food or water. You have to make the best of the resources you have while authorities locate you and help you return home safely. What would you do and what would you think? A woman faced this situation when she was stranded in the forests of Australia with just a couple of snacks, candy and a bottle of wine. On receiving no communication from her for five days straight, her family raised the alarm and the authorities soon located her car and rescued her. Take a look at the video of the moment she was rescued here:











The woman named Lillian is a 48-year-old who went on a holiday to Bright, Australia last week. She went off the grid on April 30 and they raised the alarm after she did not connect for five days. The Air Wing of Victoria Police was conducting a sweep of the hilly area when they spotted Lillian's car at a dead-end road. Her car was soaked in mud and her mobile phone also lost coverage.





"Lillian was found a good 60km away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to try and walk for help so stayed with her car. She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her," revealed Station Sergeant Martin Torpey in a statement.





"She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water. The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through," added Torpey. She also used the heat from the heater in her car to keep herself warm. On being rescued, Lillian was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.





A number of internet users reacted to the video shared on Facebook. "Glad she's been found safe and sound, well done everyone involved," wrote one user. "How amazing that she was sound alive and well," said another one. People also congratulated the police for their amazing work. "Well done Air Wing and Wodonga Police! Marvelous work considering what limited resources you have," reacted another user.





What did you think of the story? Tell us in the comments.