There is something about street food which is so unmissable. Whether it is crispy sev puri or a hearty aloo tikki - we can't help dig into plate after plate of these treats. In the northern areas of the country, paratha is also a popular dish that is available on the street-side stalls. Vendors often serve parathas with chole, dal or as it is. Recently, however, the video of the making of a paratha by a street vendor has left the internet in shock. The reason was the copious quantity of oil used in the video. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram by user Gurwinder Singh Maan, who runs a travel and food blog by the name of @gsfoodtravels. The clip of the paratha has raked in over 1.9 million views and 28.7k likes. "Punjab ka healthy paratha," he wrote in the caption of the post. In the clip, we could see a half-cooked paratha on an iron griddle or tawa. As the paratha started to brown, the street vendor poured oil onto it from a huge tin canister. The amount of oil used was quite excessive and unnecessary. Then, he flipped over the paratha and cooked it from the other side, draining the excessive oil.

A flurry of reactions poured into the paratha video shared by the Instagram blogger. Many said that this generous use of oil could prove harmful to heart health. "30 ka paratha 30 lakh ka transplant," wrote one user. "First bite will taste like heaven. The second one will take you there," commented another user. "Bro using food oil like engine oil!"

What did you think of the paratha doused in oil? Tell us in the comments.