Fried food occupies a sweet spot in the Indian culinary fare. Be it some crispy pakoras or fluffy puris, soft aloo tikkis or crunchy papad - there are so many deep-fried dishes that we loved to indulge in. A common problem that we face after frying is how to dispose of the cooking oil after use. This is because the oil may become toxic after a single use and can also increase the quantity of trans-fats in the body. Thus, it is best to dispose of the oil instead of reusing it in cooking to avoid its harmful effects. But what is the right way to throw away the cooking oil? A recent viral video explains a very simple trick to dispose of cooking oil safely without any hassle. Take a look:

(Also Read: How To Clean Cooking Oil After Frying - 5 Easy Tips)





The video was shared on Instagram Reels by UK blogger @washy_wash_cleantok and it has gone viral in a short span of time. It has already garnered over 8.2 million views and 108k likes since the time it was posted.





In the clip, the blogger explained an easy trick to dispose of cooking oil. She simply added soda bicarbonate or baking soda to the pan with the used cooking oil. This changed the nature of the oil and converted it into a solidified mush that could be clumped together and thrown away. The blogger suggested using baking paper for this purpose. She also said that this hack was better than pouring the used cooking oil down the drain and clogging it up. "Don't pour used kitchen oil down your drain. Try this easy hack. Add soda bicarbonate or soda crystals, mix it together and pack into baking paper," wrote the blogger in her caption.





How simple and convenient, right? Instagram users were left impressed with the quick and easy hack to dispose of cooking oil. "That's a great tip," wrote one user while another said, "Great idea, thank you for sharing." Some others also suggested their own tips and tricks to dispose of cooking oil. "Good to know! We recycle ours, but in the event that it isn't possible, it's good to have this alternative option," wrote one user.





What did you think of the viral hack of disposing of cooking oil? Tell us in the comments.