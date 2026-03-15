A street vendor in Thane was seen urinating on the roadside before returning to sell food without washing his hands, according to a video shared online by a local. The clip was posted by Mumbai-based Sabyasachi Das, who appears to have recorded the incident from the balcony of his building. The video shows the vendor operating his popcorn stall shortly after allegedly relieving himself nearby. Although the act itself is not the focus of the footage, the video raises concerns about the vendor handling food without washing his hands and maintaining proper hygiene.





In the footage, Das is heard describing the incident as it unfolds. “Brother, just take a look at this person here. To begin with, he's peeing on the side of the road, right beneath my building, but let's just let that slide; let's ignore that part entirely,” he says. He then claims the vendor returned directly to his stall without washing his hands.





“Now, watch what he does next: he just finished peeing, and without washing his hands or anything, he walked straight over to that popcorn stall, because he is the owner of that very stall,” Das says in the video. “I thought he might at least wash his hands, but he didn't bother.”

According to the narration in the clip, the vendor began scooping popcorn into packets with the same hands shortly after returning to the stall. The blogger also questioned the hygiene standards often associated with roadside food. “People often say you should buy from these poor folks instead of expensive shops, but what about the hygiene?” he says in the video, pointing out a customer approaching the stall.





“Civic sense matters. A street vendor urinating in public and then handling food without washing hands is a serious hygiene concern. This should never happen. Clean habits protect everyone,” read the caption.





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Watch the full video below:

In another video posted on Instagram, the person revealed that he had lost his complete trust in street food and switched to packaged popcorn.

The video soon took off online.





A user commented, “Boycott all outside road food.”





Another wrote, “90% of people do not wash their hands, see in public toilet you will know and you don't feel ashamed.”





Someone shared, “Yesterday I went to buy parathas from a woman's shop. Then I noticed that the same cloth she was using to clean the tawa, she used that to wipe the table as well. With that very cloth, she even picked up a spider and threw it away. After seeing that, I told her, ‘Didi, I'll be back in a moment,' but I never returned.”





Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows 78-Year-Old Man Delivering Food To Cover Wife's Medical Bills





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