Food stories often begin in the kitchen, but some begin with pure intention and decades of lived experience. In Patna, 65-year-old Devni Devi - affectionately known as Amma - has built a thriving Rs 2.5 crore food enterprise from the ground up. What started as one woman's instinct to feed students wholesome meals has now become one of the city's most trusted home-style food brands. Her journey, marked by persistence, setbacks and a deep love for cooking, continues to inspire families, entrepreneurs and food lovers alike.

From Feeding A Family Of 25 To Feeding Medical Students

Married at 16, Devni Devi spent years cooking for a joint family of 25. Preparing large meals was second nature to her. But life changed in 2002 when she moved to Patna for her children's education. With her mornings free after sending the family out, she noticed a medical student's tiffin one day, and the poor quality of the food disturbed her.





This moment pushed her to start preparing home-style meals for students staying away from their families. Her first customer, Saurabh, a student at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), even helped her understand how a typical mess functions, she shared in an interview with ETV Bharat. Soon, word spread and students began lining up for her meals. Her warmth, simplicity and consistency earned her the name "Amma."

Husband Stopped Speaking To Her For 6 Months

When Amma began selling meals for just Rs 20 a plate, she had no business experience and little support. Many questioned her decision to work outside the home. Even her husband stopped speaking to her for six months. But Amma remained patient.





She recalls that her father-in-law often felt upset seeing her work so hard. "He would ask why a woman from such a well-to-do family should labour like this," she told ETV Bharat. Yet she continued undeterred.





"I never thought of giving up, because feeding people is a blessing. This work came from passion, so it gave me happiness," she said.





COVID-19 Pandemic Tested Her Strength

Her dedication soon paid off, and things started to stabilise. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. But Amma did not stop cooking. She continued delivering tiffin to doctors' hostels.





"The doctors asked me to keep serving food," she said. When she later contracted COVID-19, the same students she had cared for admitted her to PMCH and looked after her. "It felt like the biggest reward of my life," she added.





Amma Kitchen: A New Chapter With Online Food Delivery

After the pandemic, food delivery shifted online, and her younger son encouraged her to start a cloud kitchen. In June 2022, Amma Kitchen was born.





Within months, it became one of Patna's favourite home-style food stops. Online orders surged. Two dine-in outlets opened, serving meals priced between Rs 100 and Rs 300. Today, the brand records an annual turnover of Rs 2.5 crore.





Her elder son, Jaishankar, once sceptical of her work, eventually left his job to join her. "I am proud of my mother, who has become an inspiration for many. Amma Kitchen now employs over 30 people, with a minimum salary of Rs 15,000," he said.





From a woman who once never handled money to the head of a thriving food enterprise, Amma's journey shows that resilience, intention and hard work can turn any passion into success.