Working at 78 may seem extremely challenging to many, but it's a reality for a man from Manchester, Tennessee, US. The man, named Richard Pulley, reportedly delivers food to help pay his wife's medical bills. He recently drew immense attention on social media, with people praising his dedication to work despite his age. A video of him went viral on X, which led to thousands of people donating nearly Rs 4 crore to support the couple and ease their financial worries.





On X, the video was posted by Brittany Smith, who reportedly was impressed by Richard Pulley's careful approach and slow steps as he delivered the Starbucks order. He was seen gently placing the deliveries outside the front door with the utmost care before slowly walking back. Referring to him as ‘Richard the Starbucks delivery man', she praised him for his humble outlook on life and asked people to help identify him.





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Within hours, social media users tracked him down, bringing attention to Richard and his wife's situation.





Collin Rugg, co-founder of Trending Politics, reshared the video on X, explaining Pulley and his wife's struggles to manage their expenses. In the video's caption, he quoted what the 78-year-old said when asked by Brittany Smith why he was still working at his age.





"I work because I have to. I don't really want to. I was actually retired, but my wife lost her job at no fault of her own, which also means she lost her health insurance. So by the time we pay our living expenses plus our medical expenses for our medicines, we have nothing left at the end of the month," the man told the customer who tracked him down after seeing him on her Ring camera.

According to multiple reports, Richard and his wife, Brenda, who have been married for more than 56 years, have been working together as delivery agents for over a year since she lost her job. While Brenda drives, he completes the deliveries.





Gradually, the post went viral, and Brittany took the opportunity to launch a GoFundMe campaign to help the Pulleys cover their financial needs. Donations poured in quickly, with thousands of people contributing nearly $500,000 (approximately Rs 4.6 crore) to support the couple and help manage their expenses.





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Later, the woman met the couple at a local burger restaurant to show them the donation page and hand over the total funds.