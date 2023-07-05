Fast food chains have definitely made our life simpler, thanks to the quick access to affordable meals that are good quality too. Sandwich giant, Subway, is one such fast food outlet that has become one of the favourite eating-out options for when you want something filling and healthy without burning a hole in your pocket. Subway sandwiches, also known as 'submarines' or 'subs', landed in a bit of controversy recently. A Subway outlet in Georgia, United States, has been criticised for putting up a promotional message with a reference to the recent Titanic submarine implosion. Take a look:

The sign was spotted at Rincon, a suburb of Savannah in Georgia, USA. The context of the message was the recent implosion of an exploratory submarine that was headed toward the Titanic wreckage. It killed all five passengers on board and the disaster sent shockwaves across the world. Meanwhile, Subway explained in their sign that, unlike the Titanic submarine, "Our subs don't implode."

Social media users were critical of making a mockery out of a tragedy. Many said that Subway should issue an apology for writing such a message after people had died aboard the Titanic submarine. "This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives," said one user. "It's a horrible taste for a chain that is trying to reinvent them," added another.

Meanwhile, a store manager told Fox News that the sign had been removed after the flak it received. "We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business. The sign has since been removed," read a statement from Subway to Fox News.

What did you think about the promotional message? Tell us in the comments.