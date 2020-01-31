Sugary Diet May Increase Risk Of Gum Infections: Study

We have grown up hearing how chocolates can cause a cavity, but did you know a sugary diet may take a toll on your gum health as well. According to a latest study, sweet soft drinks and sugary goods may increase the risk of both dental cavities and inflammation of the gums -- known as periodontal diseases. The study was published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology,





"Sugar hasn't traditionally been associated with the development of periodontal diseases," said study lead author Bente Nyvad from Aarhus University in Denmark.





Back in 1970s, two American researchers suggested that a diet, which was high in carbohydrates, could be associated with both dental diseases and inflammatory diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease. However not many studies have dealt with this subject in detail ever since.





The recent study points out that a sugary diet can also promote periodontal diseases.





"Today, there is general agreement that the above-mentioned diseases are associated with a high sugar intake. However, a hypothesis that could link and explain the two major dental diseases, caries and periodontitis, has been lacking," Nyvad said.







For the current study researchers arrived at a common hypothesis for the development of the two major dental diseases.





The hypothesis is based on the biochemical processes that occur in the bacterial deposits on teeth when you add great amounts of nutrients to the bacteria, particularly when you eat sugar.

"In other words, we revive the 'forgotten' hypothesis that sugar can promote both dental cavities and periodontal diseases," said Nyvad.





Researchers emphasized the need of brushing teeth with fluoride toothpaste even if you limit your sugar intake. Necessary steps must be taken to encourage healthy eating habits to avoid expensive treatments in healthcare.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



