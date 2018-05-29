Home Remedies For Bleeding Gums; Natural Ways To Keep Your Gums Healthy

Sarika Rana | Updated: May 29, 2018 17:05 IST
What Causes Bleeding Gums?
Bleeding gums can be caused due to the following factors:
Symptoms of Bleeding Gums
Some of the symptoms of bleeding gums may include:
We suggest some natural remedies for bleeding gums that you must keep handy:
1. Salt water rinse
Salt has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help reduce the swelling and combat infections that cause bleeding gums. All you need is warm water and some salt; mix the two and rinse your mouth thoroughly with the solution. Use it at least two to three times a day.
2. Honey
Take some raw honey on your fingertips and massage on your gums gently. Honey has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help kill the bacteria causing bleeding gums. Make sure you apply honey on your gums regularly.
3. Cranberry juice
Take some unsweetened cranberry juice and drink it on a daily basis. Cranberry comprises phenolic acids and anthocyanins, which are known to have anti-microbial properties that help keep your teeth and gums off the harmful bacteria.
4. Oil pulling
Oil pulling is a process of swishing some oil in your mouth to help fight infections that cause your gums to bleed. Rinse with coconut oil or sesame oil to ensure that your mouth is wary of harmful bacterial growth.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric has long been known to help heal infections; thanks to its therapeutic properties. Its curcumin compound is said to have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that help stop the gums from bleeding. All you need to do is mix some turmeric and mustard oil together and massage the mixture gently on your gums.
Other amazing natural ingredients may include aloe vera, ginger, baking soda, neem, apple cider vinegar and lemon juice..
Ayurvedic Remedies To Stop The Gums From Bleeding
According to the book The Complete Book of Aurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad, here are a few home remedies that you can bring into use for bleeding gums.1. Triphala tea is effective for a bleeding gums and gingivitis. Triphala has astringent properties and it is known to be haemostatic, that is, it stops the bleeding. Gargling and swishing the mouth with triphala tea are helpful for both the conditions.
Other than these home remedies, make sure you brush your teeth on a daily basis, especially after eating sugary and processed foods. Ensure that you brush gently, in order to avoid damaging soft tissues of your gums. Consuming foods like yogurt, green tea, soy, garlic, et al may also help keep your gums healthy. Go on and ensure a healthy mouth and blood-less gums!