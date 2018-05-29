Home Remedies For Bleeding Gums; Natural Ways To Keep Your Gums Healthy

Picture this: You bite into an apple and see a red patch on the bitten part. Embarrassing much? Take another instance; you are brushing your teeth and as you spit out the paste, you see a hint of blood in the sink. Your bleeding gums may be a cause of worry; seeing blood oozing out of your gums is not normal. Bleeding gums can be one of the indications of a gum disease; therefore, it is important to take care of not just your pearly whites, but also your gums that hold them firmly. Here's everything you'd want to know about bleeding gums and home remedies to keep them healthy.

What Causes Bleeding Gums?

Bleeding gums can be caused due to the following factors:

An unhygienic mouth can be home to various bacteria, which can lead to plaque build-up on your gum line. The accumulation of plaque on your gums can cause gingivitis, which in turn can cause inflammation and bleeding in the gums. Vitamin C and vitamin K deficiencies in the body can also cause bleeding gums. Infection in the gum may also cause your gums to bleed. Hormonal changes during pregnancy may also be one of the reasons. Poor oral hygiene is the basis of all the diseases in gums and teeth. Excessive use of tobacco may also be harmful for your gums. Last, but not the least, poor eating habits can be one of the causes of bleeding gums.

Symptoms of Bleeding Gums

Some of the symptoms of bleeding gums may include:

Loosening of teeth

Inflamed gums

Bad breath

In some cases, formation of pus around the gums.

Swollen gums

An unhygienic mouth can be home to various bacteria, which can lead to plaque build-up



Home Remedies for Bleeding Gums

We suggest some natural remedies for bleeding gums that you must keep handy:

1. Salt water rinse

Salt has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help reduce the swelling and combat infections that cause bleeding gums. All you need is warm water and some salt; mix the two and rinse your mouth thoroughly with the solution. Use it at least two to three times a day.

2. Honey

Take some raw honey on your fingertips and massage on your gums gently. Honey has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help kill the bacteria causing bleeding gums. Make sure you apply honey on your gums regularly.



Take some raw honey on your fingertips and massage on your gums gently

3. Cranberry juice

Take some unsweetened cranberry juice and drink it on a daily basis. Cranberry comprises phenolic acids and anthocyanins, which are known to have anti-microbial properties that help keep your teeth and gums off the harmful bacteria.

4. Oil pulling

Oil pulling is a process of swishing some oil in your mouth to help fight infections that cause your gums to bleed. Rinse with coconut oil or sesame oil to ensure that your mouth is wary of harmful bacterial growth.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric has long been known to help heal infections; thanks to its therapeutic properties. Its curcumin compound is said to have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that help stop the gums from bleeding. All you need to do is mix some turmeric and mustard oil together and massage the mixture gently on your gums.



Turmeric has long been known to help heal infections

Other amazing natural ingredients may include aloe vera, ginger, baking soda, neem, apple cider vinegar and lemon juice..

Ayurvedic Remedies To Stop The Gums From Bleeding

According to the book The Complete Book of Aurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad, here are a few home remedies that you can bring into use for bleeding gums.

1. Triphala tea is effective for a bleeding gums and gingivitis. Triphala has astringent properties and it is known to be haemostatic, that is, it stops the bleeding. Gargling and swishing the mouth with triphala tea are helpful for both the conditions.2. One cup of orange juice with half teaspoon of natural sugar and a pinch of cumin will help keep bleeding gums at bay.3. Drink a glass of lemon water, which is also known to help stop the blood.4. Raw apples are said to be beneficial. Eating a raw apple for about half an hour after meals helps to clean the teeth and heal the gums. You can eat pears too.5. Try eating raspberries two to three times a day on an empty stomach. Make sure you do not combine them with a dairy product.6. Massage your gums with coconut oil so that your gums are strengthened.

Other than these home remedies, make sure you brush your teeth on a daily basis, especially after eating sugary and processed foods. Ensure that you brush gently, in order to avoid damaging soft tissues of your gums. Consuming foods like yogurt, green tea, soy, garlic, et al may also help keep your gums healthy. Go on and ensure a healthy mouth and blood-less gums!