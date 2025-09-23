Summers are incomplete without two essentials: sunscreen and ice cream. One protects you from the heat, while the other keeps you refreshingly cool. Now, imagine both of these sunny-day staples combined into one - for a, well, culinary treat. No, we are not kidding. In a collaboration that perhaps no one imagined, international cruise line Carnival has partnered with ice-cream brand Van Leeuwen to introduce a sunscreen-flavoured ice cream called Sunscreen French Ice-Cream. The companies say the dessert was created in honour of the summer season's farewell.

Also Read: Watch: This Is How Padma Lakshmi Turns Leftover Rice Into Flavourful Coconut Treat





Earlier in September, Carnival shared a video on Instagram introducing the Sunscreen French Ice-Cream. "In protest of summer ending, we have decided to eat our sunscreen! In partnership with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, we have created the first-ever sunscreen ice cream." The packaging, as seen in the clip, is equally eye-catching, featuring crimson and cream hues with a frosted coating.





According to Carnival's September 8 press release, "The flavour is designed as a cheeky nod to summer's signature scent and aims to combat what Carnival calls the 'End-of-Summer Scaries'," reported USA Today. Sadly, the Sunscreen French Ice-Cream is not yet available for purchase. If the sweet delight generates enough buzz, it may receive a limited-time release.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Also Read: Viral: American Kids' Unsupervised Outing At Corner Shop In Bengaluru Sparks Debate Online





The internet queued up in the comments section right away, reacting to the news.





"Amazing! Give me 14 of them right now," gushed one user.





"If we have a scoop, will we be even more addicted to cruising?" wondered another jokingly.





"Is it coconut or vanilla-flavoured? Or rum vanilla-flavoured?" asked a foodie.





"This is so fun," admitted someone else.





"Two scoops and long sunny days served over a bed of chocolate syrup, please!" demanded a sweet tooth.





One person revealed that they were already "counting down for summer again."





"I was wondering if this is a delayed April Fool's joke!" read a remark full of disbelief.

So, would you like to try this limited-edition, sunscreen-flavoured French ice cream too?