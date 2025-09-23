A viral video of two unsupervised kids at a Bengaluru grocery store has sparked a debate of sorts. The reel was shared by Dana Maria, an American woman who has been living in India for some time and who often shares glimpses of her life here. She took to Instagram to share a post about her two kids buying butter and treats from a corner store. They were not accompanied by an adult and shot the video themselves. Social media users had a lot to say about their outing.





The viral video begins with one of the children explaining that her mom told them to go with her brother to the mini mart to buy two butter packets and a treat. She has an Rs 100 note in her hand. The kids are seen roaming the aisles before going up to the cashier and asking him for the butter. He points them to the freezer section, where another staff member helps them take the butter packets out. The little girl filming the video then wonders aloud whether she should buy a lollipop, chocolate or ice cream as her treat. After inspecting the ice cream freezer, she declares that there's "Nothing amazing."





The little girl zeroes in on a chocolate and then goes to the billing counter. It turns out that she doesn't have enough money for two packets of butter, a lollipop and a small chocolate bar. But it doesn't seem to be an issue. She asks the cashier to put the outstanding amount on the bill (tab). The children then returned home with their purchases and discussed the calculations of the bill.





In reply to the comments later, their mom hinted that they are regular customers at the shop and the staff would recognise the kids. In the caption, Dana explained, "Growing up in the US, my mom used to make me walk to that one neighbour's house 2 blocks away to 'borrow' some butter, cup of sugar, eggs, etc (pretty sure we never returned). Now I just send my kids to the corner shop. If it's late and the corner shop is closed, or if it's something they don't carry, I order on a quick delivery app and things in 5-15 mins. The 'not enough money' that I had sent was just for the butter; I keep a separate tab open for their treats." Watch the complete reel here.





The viral video has received a lot of interest online. Some social media users claimed that it was not safe for the kids to venture out alone. Dana disagreed and shot down any such negative comments. Other users were happy to see the children having such an experience and making decisions on their own. Read some of the reactions below:





"Aww, that was way too cute."





"My anxiety as soon as I saw Rs 100 in her hand was that it won't be enough."





"Lovely to see the kids taking their responsibilities and exploring their world.... Loved their thinking process over the ice cream. My wishes for their happy exploration journey."





"It's so strange seeing it at a kid's eye level."





"I would've taken an hour to choose between chocolate and ice cream."





"Reminds me of the time when mom used to send me to buy stuff, I ended up keeping the change. Good memories."





"Love the way you're putting down the hate/negative comments with proper replies."

Before this, Dana Marie had shared a post praising late-night deliveries in India. It went viral and got many people talking about the pros and cons of the system. Dana wrote, "Something about India is you can get an entire cake delivered to your door in under 20 minutes at 11 pm." Read the full viral story here.