American television host and model Padma Lakshmi's Instagram handle is a treasure trove of culinary delights. From sharing easy-peasy recipes and trying exotic dishes around the world to hosting global cooking shows, she often takes fans on a delightful gastronomical adventure. Recently, the 55-year-old dropped a video on Instagram showing foodies how to prepare coconut rice at home. It is a wonderful hack for those who are tired of reheating the same old leftover rice the next day.

Professing her love for coconuts, Padma Lakshmi wrote in her caption, “I can't talk about coconuts without resurfacing this recipe for you. A perfect dish for an after-school snack, a last-minute dinner, or to take to the park.” The Top Chef host revealed that in case you do not have shredded coconut, you can buy the frozen or dried version, “but make sure it is the unsweetened coconut.”

Padma Lakshmi began her coconut rice preparation by pouring a substantial quantity of oil into a pan, followed by adding a handful of cashews. Next, she sprinkled some masala and black pepper, including sliced fresh green chillies and dried red chillies for that spicy flavour. Once the concoction turned golden-brown, she added curry leaves and the shredded coconut along with some ginger. The expert chef recommended sauteeing the ingredients together until the coconut turned “nice and toasted."

After that, the day-old leftover rice was put into the pan. “Gently break up any lumps that are in the rice,” advised Padma Lakshmi. She stirred the coconut rice gently and uniformly before dusting a teaspoon of salt. And that was all about it! Your flavourful coconut rice is ready to be savoured. Reviewing the dish, Padma Lakshmi said, “It is crunchy from the fried lentils. It has a beautiful, buttery and softer crumble from the pieces of cashew. It is spicy with the two chillies, but not too spicy.” Don't know about you, but we are surely craving a bite ourselves.

Watch the full video below:

Tips To Make Coconut Rice At Home

If you are making coconut rice for the first time at home, here are some simple tips to keep in mind:

1. Use Fresh Coconut

Fresh coconut adds a rich, distinct flavour to the rice. Grate the coconut yourself for the best results. You can also use frozen or canned coconut, but fresh is always preferred. This will ensure your coconut rice has a vibrant flavour and aroma.

2. Rinse the Rice

Rinsing the rice before cooking removes excess starch, preventing it from becoming sticky or clumpy. Rinse the rice in a fine mesh sieve until the water runs clear. This simple step can make a big difference in the texture of your coconut rice.

3. Saute the Aromatics

Sauteing onions, ginger, and garlic before adding the rice and coconut milk adds depth to the dish. Use a mixture of oil and ghee for added flavour. This step is crucial in developing the flavour profile of your coconut rice.





4. Use the Right Ratio

Use the right ratio of water to rice to ensure perfectly cooked rice. Typically, a 1:1.5 ratio works well for coconut rice. Adjust the ratio based on the type of rice you're using. This will help you achieve fluffy and separate rice grains.

5. Add Coconut Milk at the Right Time

Adding coconut milk towards the end of cooking prevents it from becoming too mushy or sticky. Stir it in gently to combine. This will help retain the creamy texture and flavour of the coconut milk. By adding it at the right time, you'll achieve a perfectly balanced coconut rice dish.

