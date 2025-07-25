Brazilian Model and activist Gisele Bundchen celebrated her 40th birthday on July 20. She had an intimate celebration with close friends and family members. On Wednesday, July 23, The Devil Wears Prada star uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram to offer fans a peek into the special day. Gisele's caption also revealed that it was her late mother's birth anniversary on the day she posted the photos. Out of the carousel, Gisele's foodie moments stole the show.





The opening frame captured Gisele posing with her twin sister Patrícia, holding two identical vanilla-flavoured birthday cakes decorated with quirky illustrations and words written in chocolate icing. They were topped with a single, swirly golden candle. One photo showcased a lovely gathering in an outdoor setting. Gisele, her partner Joaquim Valente, and their baby boy were joined by family and friends in what appeared to be a lunch outing. A few beverage glasses were placed on the table in front of them. Gisele also clicked a photo holding a matcha latte against a scenic backdrop.

In a separate slide, an ornate arrangement of delectables was presented on a table. On the menu, there was a crumbly pastry garnished with a sweet, sugary caramel filling, some soft and freshly baked scones drizzled with gooey chocolate syrup, and a variety of bread slices kept inside a basket. We also spotted a charcuterie board comprising an assortment of cold cuts like ham, salami and pepperoni, as well as a myriad of cheeses.







The side note read, “Haven't been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes. I'm so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family. Today is also my mom's birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she's always with us. I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come. Sending love to everyone.”





We wish many more foodilicious birthdays to Gisele Bundchen.