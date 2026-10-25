Paradise Biryani, one of Hyderabad's most popular food destinations, grabbed attention as foreign visitors tried its famous mutton biryani. Known for its rich flavours and long-standing reputation among food lovers, the restaurant has become a must-visit spot for many exploring the city's culinary scene.

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The Swedish content creator named Carl Walderfors shared a reel on Instagram, documenting his honest review of Hyderabadi biryani. “If Hyderabad is famous for one thing, it's biryani. And apparently Paradise Biryani is the most iconic place to try it,” he said before going to the restaurant. “We have ordered mutton biryani. I really hope it lives up to the expectations,” he said.

The creator was served with one plate of mutton biryani with a side of onion, lemon and raita along with a glass of cold drink. “I've never tried mutton biryani in my whole life. Let's see if it deserves the world's best biryani prize,” he said before taking the first bite. “Wow, the mutton is so tender. It's the perfect spice. I'm really sensitive to spice, but it is not too spicy, not too mild,” he shared, giving the biryani a 9.3 rating out of 10.

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He also went to the staff of the restaurant and asked what makes their biryani so special. The staff replied that Hyderabadi biryani is special because of its ingredients. Talking about the layers of the biryani, the staff said they have tender meat at the bottom, spicy masala on top, and the finest fragrant rice on top.

Soon after sharing, the video caught the attention of locals, with many suggesting they try other biryani places. “Paradise's biryani is good, but ask a local Hyderabadi, and they would suggest places like Shadab, Shah Ghouse, etc." one user wrote.

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‘You should try Shah Ghouse biryani. It is the most delicious biryani I've enjoyed in Hyderabad,” another commented.

“Try Nawabs and Max Kitchen. "You are going to love it,” someone else suggested.

“Trie Hyderabadis don't eat there,” one said.

“Try Kolkata biryani, and you will forget about this biryani,” an individual added.

Which biryani do you like the most? Let us know.