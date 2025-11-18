The challenges of online food delivery agents often go unnoticed. From dealing with bad weather to navigating traffic snarls, the delivery partners have to push through countless hurdles, ensuring on-time delivery. On a similar note, a video of a delivery partner has touched the hearts of millions online.





The clip, posted on Instagram back in July, shows the man wearing a Swiggy T-shirt and sitting with his daughter near an elevator of a residential building. He is seen helping with her studies. As soon as the woman recording the clip approached them, the man flashed a beaming smile. The post's caption revealed that the man takes his daughter with him during his everyday delivery duties. Even in his busy schedule, he manages to tutor her whenever he gets the opportunity.





“Meet the ultimate Swiggy Dad! This dad's love is not just silent and powerful; it is loud and proud! Carrying his little one on his shoulders, making deliveries with a smile, and tutoring her on the go. He is the epitome of resilience and strength. His bright smile and never-give-up attitude inspire everyone around him, including me! What a wonderful example to set for his daughter and the world,” read the caption. Meanwhile, the text layout read, “A father's only wish is to provide his children with everything that they could not have.”

The internet praised the "Swiggy dad" for his dedication:





“One day, his daughter will make him proud,” hoped a user. “More power to the Superhero,” lauded another.





“Not every superhero wears capes; let this dad have his cape,” urged an individual while tagging Swiggy.





“Such a heartwarming video. This is so special,” gushed one person.





“Behind every delivery uniform, there is a whole world of love, sacrifice and hope. Salute to this father for showing what education really means,” read a sweet remark.