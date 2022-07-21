'Kesariya' - the first song of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' - is trending on the internet since its release. Today, if you scroll through social media, you will find people creating reels, stories and memes on the viral song. While each of the content are unique and interesting, but there was one that surely stood out in the lot. It was a post by food-tech giant Swiggy. Following their tradition of making content on trending topics, Swiggy recently shared a post on Twitter, featuring the company's take on the 'Kesariya' song. The post had a collage of an orange ice-candy and a hand with orange (kesariya) tint on it. "Kesariya tera ishq hai piyaaaa...rang jau jo main haath lagau," the caption read. This instantly reminds us of those lick-lollies that tint our fingers and lips. We are sure, you can relate to it too. Check out the tweet here:





Also Read: Watch: Swiggy Delivery Agent Helps His Zomato Counterpart; Video Goes Viral

Like us, the post grabbed the attention of several other people on the internet, who too shared their foodie take on the song. Let's take a look at some interesting comments.





"Kesariya tera ishq hai piyaaaa," wrote one with an image of a plateful of motichoor laddoo (which is kesariya in colour).





Also Read: Swiggy Delivery Boy Helps Save Man's Life, Here's The Full Story











Another person shared a collage featuring kesar jalebi and tinted fingers. "Kesariya tera ishq hai piyaaaa rang jau jo main haath lagau," the tweet read.











A third comment featured jamun and purple tinted tongue after eating the fruit. "Jamuniya tera ishq hai piyaaaa...rang jau jo main jeeb lagau," it read.











Likewise, another person shared pictures of beetroot and tinted hands and wrote, "Baingani tera ishq hai piyaaaa rang jau jo main haath lagaou".











Find some more comments below:























What's your foodie take on 'Kesariya' song? Share your thoughts on social media and do not forget to tag us on your post.