Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. People celebrate this festival of love by spending quality time with their special one and showering them with affection. This could include going out to dinner, watching a movie, or even exchanging gifts such as flowers or chocolates. While some people find Valentine's Day to be extremely special, others simply look at it as another overhyped occasion. Recently, food delivery app Swiggy took to Twitter to offer help to people while ordering food for their loved one. The tweet has left internet users talking about their wishes.





Food delivery app Swiggy took to the micro-blogging platform on Valentine's Day to help people out while ordering food for their loved ones. Swiggy wrote, "Drop a 'hey' and we'll tell you what to order for your valentine." While many people actually dropped a 'hey' in the comments section, others were concerned about whom to order food for. Check out the post here:

Since being uploaded, the post has been viewed over 27.3K times and has several comments. The food delivery app had hilarious responses to people who requested them to find them a Valentine. Check out some of the reactions below:











This is not the first time that Swiggy has engaged with its customers. The food delivery app is known for its notable marketing strategy as their posts are quite engaging and participatory. Earlier, Swiggy prompted netizens to pretend as if they had a chance to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Swiggy wrote, "Pretend in the replies that you are talking about food at Sid-Kiara's wedding ". In no time, this post grabbed attention on the internet, with people reacting to it with hilarious comments. You can read more about it here.











