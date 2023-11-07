We all crave comfort foods at particular times. Our favourite comfort dishes can provide reassurance after a bad day, remind us of home, make us lose ourselves in its simplicity and so much more. It does not just fulfil a single role - it is interconnected with several emotions. Wondering what has got us talking about comfort food today? It is Tamannaah Bhatia's latest AMA session on Instagram. The actress opened up her Instagram stories to her fans' queries and the first one itself was about comfort food.





Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Cake And Big Knife - See Pics





What does Tamannaah Bhatia find herself drawn to? Her answer is as wholesome as it is relatable: khichdi, sabzi and pickle. She also shared a picture along with her response, featuring what looked to be moong dal khichdi along with vegetables and pickle at the side. It looked to be a homecooked meal served on a simple thali. Take a look at the screengrab below:

Tamannaah Bhatia is also known to enjoy South Indian cuisine. A few months ago, she shared a picture of a delicious-looking traditional meal on a banana leaf. She declared it was the "yummiest set food ever". Read the complete story here.





Talking about AMA sessions, Masaba Gupta's Instagram Q&A received a lot of interest last month. A number of food and diet-related questions were directed her way. Given her love for yummy indulgences as well as healthy meals, we were quite curious to know her opinions. As part of her AMA session, she answered queries related to carbs, sweet cravings, favourite snacks and much more. Check out the full story here.





Also Read: Varun Dhawan Spent His Sunday Watching Match And Enjoying A Well-Earned Cheat Meal