Masaba Gupta is known to enjoy good food, as part of a planned diet or as a drool-worthy indulgence. She recently held an 'Ask Me Anything' session via her Instagram stories, where she provided insights into different parts of her life. Her sticker read, "It's been a while! Food, wellness, beauty, POVs ... let's do a quick Q&A". Let us tell you, our eyes were peeled! Masaba answered several food-related questions in detail with a candid flair. From her favourite snacks to dinner recommendations, she had many inputs to share with her fans online.





One person asked, "Do you have carbs in your diet?" She answered in the affirmative, explaining that she has carbs "almost always for lunch and even breakfast sometimes." However, after sunset, she controls her consumption of them. She also revealed that she tried following a Keto diet once and "nearly fainted." She states, "I need my chawal [rice] and aloo [potato] for life."

Photo Credit: Instagram/ masabagupta

Another follower asked Masaba about her favourite snacks. She listed four: Chheda banana chips (specifically, the tomato and salt and pepper flavours), crushed Marie [biscuit] with ice cream, popcorn and "latoo". It seems the person who posed the question is someone Masaba knows, as she jokingly added, "Tell your girlfriend I am not happy she is ignoring my Marie dessert requests."

Masaba doesn't just relish savoury treats. She has a fondness for sweets as well. Sharing their personal struggle, one person inquired, "Have you completely given up on sugar? It's very difficult for me to control my cravings at times." Masaba revealed that she consumes sugar "pretty often." She confessed that she outdid herself today by eating "5 Melody chocolates." She also declared her love for ice cream and chocolate granola. She summarised her approach in one line: "Enjoy life na in small proportions."

A person also asked Masaba for recommendations for light dinners at home, whether veg or non-veg. Masaba replied with not just one or two, but six suggestions. They included:

A clean, no-cheese (buckwheat) roti pizza with lots of veggies and kale soup.

Hara bhara kebab and asparagus soup

Gluten-free pasta

Wok-tossed veggies with pesto and broccoli rice

Paneer tikka with carrot/ lauki soup

Oven-baked sweet potato with chilli and lime.

In the end, she clarified, "Basically, soup is so good for dinner time because it fills you up and you tend to eat less."

Finally, a follower asked Masaba what's the first thing she consumes after waking up. Her simple morning mantra comprises 3 items: a litre of water, a glass of sabja (sweet basil seeds) soaked overnight in water and a banana.

Masaba Gupta's colourful diet has inspired us to plan our meals more carefully! What is your key takeaway from her AMA session?