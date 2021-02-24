Tamannaah Bhatia's Love For Homemade South Indian Breakfast Is So Relatable

Tamannaah would be seen in 'Gurtundaseethakalam'

It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A healthy and filling breakfast could do wonders for your metabolism and looks like actor Tamannaah Bhatia understands this very well. The actor, who also happens to be a fitness icon for many across the country, has vouched for simple home-made meals since time immemorial. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to express her love for home-made breakfast, especially if it is hot, fresh and South Indian. "Life's good with homemade South Indian breakfast", she captioned the Instagram story.





It is interesting to note that Tamannaah was getting her hair and make-up done when she made this little boomerang of herself enjoying a plain rice dosa with coconut chutney; proving yet again that the she prefers to eat 'ghar ka khana' whenever she can.





Tamannaah is one of the biggest South Indian actors of present times. She has starred in couple of mega blockbusters, including 'Baahubali' that became one of the biggest grossers of Indian cinema. Her role in horror comedy 'Devi' earned her a best actor nomination at 64th Filmfare Awards South. She is also a name to reckon with in Bollywood. She debuted in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of 'Himmatwala'. She would be seen in 'Bole Chudiya' that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Her other projects alos include 'Gurtundaseethakalam' opposite actor Satyadev.







