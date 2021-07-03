Who doesn't love a fresh and warm plate of yummy food served right from mom's kitchen? The aroma and taste of a dish cooked by mothers remain unmatchable. On top of that, if it's a snack for a sweet tooth, no one can save your heart from melting. So, when Tamannaah Bhatia's mother cooked her some pancakes, we didn't expect her to remain stoic over it. In fact. she took to Instagram to share a video story of those delicious pancakes. Ad trust us, the pancakes left us drooling.





The video showed a glass tray placed on Tamannaah's lap. The tray was full with a pile of pancakes and slices of banana sprinkled on top. The actress put a hashtag saying “Mommy made pancakes”. Surely, Tamannaah's heart is full with this yummy treat!





Tamannaah's fans can vouch for her foodie bouts as she often shares her rendezvous with different snacks on her Instagram account. A few days ago, this diva shared her love for samosa with a funny post. The picture showed a flowchart starting from a question on whether you deserve a samosa. Every argument led to the same answer, “Eat samosa”. The caption read, “There has never been a post describing my thoughts more accurately.”

The fashionista also openly shares her cravings for junk food which she loves once in a while. Here's a photo where she can't wait to have her burger and French fries with a good cup of coffee.

But what say to a tray of potato chips, biscuits and packaged cakes for breakfast? Surely, Tamannaah never planned to have all of it. But her friends look a bit shocked in this picture.

But Tamannaah can't hide the fact that she balances her junk food with lots of healthy fruits. This video showed her relishing a peeled mango in the comfort of her room. You would get some mangoes for yourself after watching her glee. When a comment suggested that she should be the next face for mango drinks, we couldn't agree more. After all, she inspired us to relish mangoes our own way by writing in the caption, “Get messy.”

Let us know what snacking inspiration you got from Tamannaah's foodie trips.