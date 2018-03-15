Slim Down And Stay Hydrated Like Tamannaah Bhatia With This Natural Summer Drink!

Highlights Tamannaah Bhatia sips on coconut water with its flesh to stay in shape.

Tamannaah has often made a case for good fats in daily diet.

Coconut flesh is rich in B vitamins, potassium and sodium.

Tamannaah Bhatia has several feathers in her cap. The actor has done many films in several regional languages including Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and has been a part of many big projects in Bollywood too. The beauty became a household name in India last year, for her role in S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali movies. Tamannaah has fans and followers from around the world and she is very active on her social media pages too. Tamannaah Bhatia loves sharing pictures from the sets of her movies with her fans and keeps them updated about pretty much everything that is going on in her life.

Bhatia is quite a food lover and loves sharing diet and nutrition tips with her followers on Instagram. Just recently, she posted about a refreshing summer drink that we all love, but have probably not been drinking enough of. Tamannaah posted a picture of herself sipping coconut water, while stressing on the benefits of the natural revitalizer. Take a look!

Tamannaah captioned the image as, "Drink up to slim down :) @rashichowdhary recommends I have mineral rich coconut water with the malai as a snack to keep my skin hydrated! The yummy malai gives me good fat to stay in shape". The actor posted the image from the sets of her upcoming movie Kanne Kalaimaane for which she was in Kodaikanal hill station in Tamil Nadu. It's pertinent to mention here that Tamannaah has often urged her followers to include good fat in their diet, in order to maintain good health.

While almost all of us are familiar with the health benefits of coconut water and coconut oil, coconut flesh that is called nariyal malai in Hindi, doesn't get much attention. Young coconut meat is rich in medium-chain fatty acids that get absorbed quicker by the body and give you an instant energy boost. Coconut meat is also a source of potassium and sodium, both of which are important in maintaining blood pressure. It is also rich in B vitamins that are mainly responsible for metabolizing food to energy and also in the production of red blood cells. No wonder this healthy 'snack' has found favour with Tamannaah Bhatia.

So now you know why you must include coconut water with fresh coconut flesh in your summer diet!