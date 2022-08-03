Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria's new film 'Ek Villain Returns' has been gaining praise from the audience. The film is going strong after collecting more than 14 cr at the box office. As the actors are celebrating their success, recently, Tara Sutaria sent a delicious homemade meal for Arjun Kapoor. Both the actors are fellow foodies who enjoy all kinds of food. Since they both are active on social media, they also make it a point to share about their indulgences with their fans. More than often, you will find them enjoying a variety of cuisines. So, when Tara Sutaria cooked a full meal for Arjun Kapoor, they were bound to share it on Instagram.





(Also Read: What Does Arjun Kapoor Eat When He Isn't Dieting? Find It Out Here)





Arjun Kapoor shared a small video on Instagram, where you can spot a parotta and a creamy chicken curry. In the story, he wrote, "Chef Sutaria has killed it with her hidden skills @tarasutaria." In another story shared by Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, you can spot more food cooked by the actress. In her story, she wrote, "The best dhansak we have had. Thank you, @tarasutaria! @arjunkapoor and I are in yummy food heaven." Take a look at their stories here:

Before this, when the duo was promoting the film in different cities; Arjun Kapoor had revealed how he gets Tara Sutaria to make him look good on camera. And you know what their secret is? It's good food off camera. Arjun Kapoor shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Basically make her laugh and bribe her with good food off camera!!!" And that's not all; Arjun even shared a series of photos where they both were sitting on a sofa with a plate of fries and burger in their hands. You can read all about it here.

(Also Read: For Tara Sutaria, One Pie Isn't Enough And We Can Totally Relate)





As the duo keeps sharing such amazing foodie moments online, we can't wait to see what will be next on their plates. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!



