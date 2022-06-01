If you are someone who keeps strict control on your diet and fitness, we know that nothing feels better than a cheat day. It is finally the day when you can let go of that calorie control and indulge in your favourite dishes. Be it any kind of meal or even a dessert; a cheat day is all about gorging! And it seems like Sardar Ka Grandson actor Arjun Kapoor is also celebrating his cheat day with something sweet! Arjun Kapoor has lately been hitting the headlines for his incredible body transformation. He often shares about his healthy meals, and routine exercises, and gives an insight to his fans and followers on his fitness journey. Recently, it seems like Arjun took a short break from his diet routine and indulged in delicious-looking fudge.





As the actor took to Instagram, he posted a snapshot of chocolate fudge which was topped with a few nuts. In the story, he wrote, "' Oh Fudge!" This dessert seems to be made by his Chef- Akshay Arora. Arjun even tagged him in the story. Check out the post here:

Arjun Kapoor has this fudge

We know that just by looking at this yummy fudge, you must be hungry for some. So, fret not, we have just the recipe you need to make this at home! The recipe that we bring you today is super simple to make and can be cooked in a microwave. Plus, it only takes 20 minutes to be cooked! Take a look at the full recipe below:

Microwave Fudge Recipe: Here's How To Make Microwave Fudge

Place chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter or margarine in large microwaveable bowl. Put this in a microwave until chips are melted. Make sure to take it out in the middle and stir in between. Once completely melted, add the nuts to it. Pour into a well-greased baking dish. Refrigerate until set. Then take it out and serve to enjoy!





For the full recipe of this delightful microwave fudge, click here.





Try this amazing recipe yourself, and let us know how it turned out for you!