If reports are to be believed, Swiggy and Zomato will soon be having a competition in the food delivery market. According to a report by Money Control, Tata Digital's super app - Tata Neu - is all set to start online food delivery service via the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) route. Currently, the app has a food tab, which shows you menus from restaurants under the Tata Group's hotel company. The report explains that the ONDC integration may help it get access to several food joints across cities.





Reports further state that the function is set to begin as a close group trial in the next few days. However, it may take a month or more to go live for a broader section of customers.





A report by Republic World weighs in, currently, food tech giants like Swiggy and Zomato hold around 95% of the food delivery market, serving a gross order value of almost six billion dollars in the Financial Year 2023 (FY23).

We contacted Tata Digital for a comment on their venture into the Food Delivery market. However, they are currently not being able to share any input on the same.