Indian food has gained immense popularity all over the world. Recently, the internet jumped to the cuisine's defense when a journalist said that it was based on just one spice. Twitter users pointed out the wide array of spices brought into use in Indian cooking. Just like Indian food, even Thai food has a reputation of being immensely spicy. A Thai restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota, recently put up a clarification or a notice about the spice levels in its food, much to the internet's surprise. Take a look:

The post was shared on Twitter by user @WittenbergJason. It garnered 162k likes and 15k retweets since the time it was shared. "Spice level warning 0-5. We will no longer issue refunds when you order your food spicy and can't handle it," read the notice. The notice was directed at the US citizens who couldn't bear the extra spicy zing of Thai food and may have demanded refunds in the past when they couldn't digest the fiery dishes at the restaurant.

According to a Twitter user, the local palates in Fargo are such that they even think tomato ketchup is spicy. A bevy of other users reacted to the viral tweet, sharing their experiences with the piquant cuisines of South Asia. Some said that the restaurant staff automatically tuned down the spices keeping in mind the taste profiles of US citizens.





Take a look at the reactions:

Have you ever seen a similar notice put up at a local restaurant? Tell us your experiences in the comments section.