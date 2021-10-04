Indian food has gained immense popularity all over the world. Recently, the internet jumped to the cuisine's defense when a journalist said that it was based on just one spice. Twitter users pointed out the wide array of spices brought into use in Indian cooking. Just like Indian food, even Thai food has a reputation of being immensely spicy. A Thai restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota, recently put up a clarification or a notice about the spice levels in its food, much to the internet's surprise. Take a look:
Posted in every booth at a Thai restaurant in Fargo. pic.twitter.com/GheUkzq54u— Jason Wittenberg (@WittenbergJason) October 1, 2021
The post was shared on Twitter by user @WittenbergJason. It garnered 162k likes and 15k retweets since the time it was shared. "Spice level warning 0-5. We will no longer issue refunds when you order your food spicy and can't handle it," read the notice. The notice was directed at the US citizens who couldn't bear the extra spicy zing of Thai food and may have demanded refunds in the past when they couldn't digest the fiery dishes at the restaurant.
According to a Twitter user, the local palates in Fargo are such that they even think tomato ketchup is spicy. A bevy of other users reacted to the viral tweet, sharing their experiences with the piquant cuisines of South Asia. Some said that the restaurant staff automatically tuned down the spices keeping in mind the taste profiles of US citizens.
Take a look at the reactions:
Confession: I order Indian online under an Indian name to avoid heat discrimination— brad colfax (@bradcolfax) October 1, 2021
I ate in a Thai restaurant and asked for 4 pepper hot. The waitress looked me up and down and said “No, you get 2.”
She was probably right.— First Amendment Girl ???????? (@LA_LaVilla) October 2, 2021
One of the spice levels at a local Indian place is "Canadian spicy" ????— ???????????? (@artisticblush) October 3, 2021
There's a Thai restaurant in the next town up from me that did away with the numbers.
"How hot do you want it? American, Mexican, Indian, or Thai?"— Lewis Morgan (@NinerDesigner) October 1, 2021
If I ordered spicy food and couldn't handle it, I'd take it to my grave, not ask for a refund…— Oxford Comma Chameleon (@destinyspile) October 1, 2021
Still looking for my photo of a receipt/order slip at the Thai restaurant near Macalester that indicated we were white.— Chris Steller (@chris_steller) October 1, 2021
Have you ever seen a similar notice put up at a local restaurant? Tell us your experiences in the comments section.
