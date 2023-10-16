Every street food fanatic loves a steaming plate of noodles. The combination of noodles with vegetables like carrots, cabbage, and capsicum tastes incredibly delicious. But, have you ever wondered about the behind-the-scenes noodle magic? If you assume they are simply picked from a store shelf and boiled by your friendly neighborhood vendor, you are completely wrong. A recent Instagram video has revealed the noodle-making process at a Kolkata factory. However, be prepared for some culinary drama, as the video showcased an environment that might not meet your cleanliness standards. The foodie community is unapologetically expressing their strong disapproval and disgust in the comment section.

The video starts with the preparation of the dough. For this, the noodles that were previously on the floor are mixed with flour and water. This dough is then passed through a pressing machine to make a thin sheet, which is later cut into noodle shapes using a cutter. These noodles are hung on a rod-like structure and steamed until they are fully cooked. Once they're well-cooked, the noodles hanging on the rods are taken down with the help of sacks. A significant batch of noodles is then placed directly on the floor. Finally, they are packed into polythene bags for distribution to vendors. Take a look at the video below:

The video became a hit with over 3 million views. Thousands of food enthusiasts expressed their concerns regarding the unhygienic environment in the comment section. A user wrote, “How are they even allowed to make this, is this legal?” Another user called it, “foot fungus flavoured chowmein.” “Hygiene left the chat,” read a comment. A person said, “Hygiene is a sin.”

Would you ever eat street-side noodles after watching this video? Tell us in the comments below.