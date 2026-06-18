The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the restaurants, chefs and hospitality professionals redefining dining in India. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the awards brought together some of the biggest names from the culinary world to honour excellence across a range of categories. The winners were selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the evening's biggest winners was Baoshuan at The Oberoi, New Delhi, which took home the award for Best Chinese Restaurant of the Year. The award was presented by British restaurateur Asma Khan, jury chair Vir Sanghvi, and NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.





The award was received by Chef Manish Sharma, Chef Pranab and Rishi Raj. During the ceremony, hosts Arun Singh and Rahesha Sehgal spoke with the team about the restaurant's approach to Chinese cuisine and what sets it apart.

Explaining why Baoshuan was selected for the honour, Vir Sanghvi said, “First of all, they are associated with Andrew Wong, who runs A. Wong in London – the only Chinese restaurant outside China with two Michelin stars. It is very difficult to recreate that level of cuisine in the Indian context. Many people have tried and failed.”





Vir Sanghvi then asked the team how they had managed to achieve that level of authenticity and consistency.





Responding to the question, Chef Manish Sharma said, “What makes the difference is being persistent about what you want to do. We have never tried to do something different from what a dish is meant to be. If the recipe says something should be done a certain way, that is exactly how we do it. Consistency is what has made us who we are today. Nothing is served at Baoshuan unless all of us agree on it.”

More About Baoshuan

Located at The Oberoi, New Delhi, Baoshuan is one of India's most acclaimed destinations for Chinese fine dining. The restaurant is mentored by renowned chef Andrew Wong of London's A. Wong, the only Chinese restaurant outside China to hold two Michelin stars. This collaboration has helped bring an authentic and highly specialised interpretation of Chinese cuisine to Indian diners.





The menu draws inspiration from the diverse culinary traditions of China, showcasing regional flavours, traditional cooking techniques and carefully sourced ingredients. Over the years, Baoshuan has built a reputation for its commitment to authenticity and consistency, offering guests a refined dining experience that goes beyond the familiar Indo-Chinese fare. Winning the Best Chinese Restaurant of the Year award at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 is a recognition of the restaurant's dedication to excellence and its role in elevating Chinese fine dining in India.