Mumbai's beloved sports bar chain, The Studs, has reignited the energy at its iconic Sakinaka outlet with a grand relaunch, blending high-octane match nights with a spirited nightlife atmosphere. Known as the city's most affordable sports bar, the newly refreshed venue returns with an elevated experience that maintains its trademark madness whilst introducing a bolder aesthetic and refined offerings.





A Fresh Chapter for Mumbai's Sports Bar Scene

The Studs Sports Bar & Grill, India's leading sports entertainment chain, has made its triumphant return to Saki Naka on November 8th with a transformed space that celebrates the city's unwavering passion for sport, food, and community. The relaunch marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has established itself as a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts and nightlife seekers since its inception in 2017.

With fifteen thriving outlets across eleven major cities and international expansion underway in Dubai, Canada, and Australia, The Studs continues to redefine what a modern sports bar experience should be. The Saki Naka venue, in particular, holds special significance for the brand.

“Mumbai has always been home to The Studs, and Sakinaka is where our story truly took flight,” said Miten Shah, Co-Founder of The Studs Sports Bar & Grill. “This relaunch is a tribute to the city's unwavering love for great food, live sports, and unforgettable nights.”

Design Meets Dynamism

The refreshed outlet blends stadium thrills with the comfort of a stylish lounge. Expansive viewing zones feature large-format screens strategically positioned throughout the space, whilst sleek bar setups and interactive gaming areas, including pool and foosball, create an environment where sports and socialising collide seamlessly.





The interior design captures the pulse of Mumbai itself. Bold lighting, upbeat playlists, and chic aesthetics combine to create an atmosphere that feels both energetic and welcoming. Whether guests are settling in to watch a crucial match or simply unwinding after a long day, the space accommodates both intentions without compromise.

A Menu That Celebrates Bold Flavours

The Studs' culinary offering reflects the brand's philosophy: food should be as dynamic and memorable as the atmosphere that surrounds it. The menu balances traditional Indian flavours with innovative, contemporary offerings.





Signature dishes include Togarashi Lotus, Saoji Quesadillas, and Mutton Roast, alongside Fire Roasted Pizzas, Gourmet Chicken Bao, and The Studs Fried Chicken Bucket. For those with a sweet tooth, indulgent options like Gulab Jamun Doughnuts and Rasmalai Pannacotta bring playful flair to dessert.





Behind the bar, craft cocktails bring the brand's signature energy to life. Offerings include the Cosy Monk, The Studs Bloody Mary, Canadian Caesar, Dragon Breath, and Cantarito el Studs, each crafted with character and inventiveness.

“For Mumbai, we've created a bold menu that balances spicy, tangy favourites with new-age bites and crafted cocktails,” noted Abhilash Menon, Co-Founder of The Studs.

Affordability Remains Key

In an era where premium dining increasingly dominates Mumbai's hospitality landscape, The Studs Sakinaka maintains its positioning as the city's most accessible sports bar. The relaunch doesn't sacrifice affordability for ambience or quality.





Dr. Pooja Gumaste, Founder of Rexa Hospitality and Franchise Owner of The Studs Sakinaka, articulated this philosophy clearly: “Our vision for The Studs Sakinaka was to bring back a space where people can come together, to share the thrill of a live match, enjoy great food and music, relax after a long day, or simply celebrate with a round of pool and good company. This relaunch is not just a reopening; it's a refreshed chapter filled with more energy, more excitement, and the same legendary vibe that guests love, now made even more accessible. More affordable, same madness, game on!”

About The Studs Sports Bar & Grill

Launched in 2017 in Mumbai, The Studs Sports Bar & Grill has established itself as India's premier sports bar brand. The chain is distinguished by its unmatched combination of live sporting screenings, diverse global cuisine, and electrifying atmosphere. With fifteen outlets across eleven Indian cities and international launches planned for Dubai, Canada, and Australia, The Studs continues to pioneer the modern sports bar experience across India and beyond.





The Studs Sakinaka is now open to the public, inviting Mumbai's residents to experience the brand's signature blend of sport, food, community, and unbridled energy.