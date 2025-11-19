Coffee is one beverage that transcends borders and cultures. The energy-inducing concoction has always been a subject of fascination and innovation. We are all familiar with the taste of freshly brewed espresso, sweet mocha and flavourful lattes, but have you ever heard of freezing cold coffee? Recently, food vlogger Joshua Weissman posted a video on Instagram in which he tried it in China. He shared a glimpse of the extraordinary drink, which is served in a glass frozen at -80 degrees. "I am in China and I found this coffee which is served at -80 degrees," Joshua said in the clip.

Also Read: "Swiggy Dad" Goes Viral For Tutoring Daughter Between Food Deliveries

How is the freezing cold coffee made?

The staff takes a frozen cup from a -80 degree Celsius freezer and pours milk into the frosty container. Next, they top it off with rich and aromatic espresso. Due to the cup being encased in frost, there's no need to add ice, allowing the beverage to maintain its optimal temperature without dilution. Describing the taste, the vlogger said, "The exterior has become frozen, almost like a creamy ice cream, and the espresso on top being hot creates this contrasting vanilla ice cream flavour. This tiny little drink is one of the best espressos ever."

The name of the cafe was M Cube in Shanghai, China. The video about their unique coffee service has received more than 100K likes on Instagram.

Watch the full video below:

Here's how the Internet reacted

Several users shared their thoughts on the unique coffee in the comment section. One user wrote, "Im surprised the glass doesn't break with such extreme cold and hot."

Another added, "Real question how does your mouth not freeze to the cup when drinking from it."

"I want to bathe in that glass good lord," remarked a viewer.

An individual shared, "Sounds like bicerin minus the extreme cold temps."

"Oh yes, I would try that. Glad the glass does not crack when hot espresso is shot in," read a comment.

Also Read: "Much-Needed Fun Time": Reddit Users' Chole Bhature Meet-Up In Delhi Wins Hearts Online

What do you think of the hot and cold coffee? Would you like to try it? Let us know in the comment section below!