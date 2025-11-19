Vada pav is the street food most popularly associated with Mumbai. This delight, which consists of a fried potato ball (vada) couched inside a soft bread bun (pav), is highly recommended to everyone who visits the city. Recently, a German vlogger also decided to try this famous snack when he travelled to Mumbai. His video about the same has gone viral and received a lot of interest from foodies online. What caught many people's attention was the fact that he called vada pav a burger.





The reel was shared by Alexander Welder, who introduced the food item to his viewers as the "cheapest burger in the world." He later also called it "Bombay burger." To taste this treat, Alexander went to Aram, a legendary spot for vada pav and Maharashtrian food in the city. It is located exactly opposite the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai. The vlogger made note of the long line of people waiting to get their hands on the stall's vada pav. "This is where all the local workers come for lunchtime," he explained. He also pointed out its "cheap" price - it was listed as Rs 25 on the menu.





When it's time for him to eat, he goes to the establishment's dine-in restaurant section. He reveals that his friend had saved him a seat - this space is also rather crowded. They assemble the vada pav with its basic elements at their table and then, finally, Alex takes a bite. His verdict? "Very delicious, spicy and crispy." He said that he didn't particularly care about the argument that vada pav is not a burger. He ended the video by showing the drinks he had with his meal: piyush (a sweet yoghurt-based traditional drink popular in Maharashtra) and chaas (spiced buttermilk). He rated his overall experience 10/10.







Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"Indians are gonna have your head off for calling Vada pav a burger."





"It's not a burger. It's vada pav.





"It is simply 'Vada Pav'. We don't call Burger a Vada Pav. Do we? There's a reason why it's called Vadapav. Vada is the patty, and the pav is the bread."





"It is for Rs 25 because you're in the main city/landmark. Other places in Mumbai have vada pav for Rs 15. Please research."





"Only 10 rupees at the railway station."





"My man, you'll find cheaper (Rs15) and tastier vada pav, but I'm so happy to see you try things like chaas (best paired with Rajasthani or Gujarati thali after lunch) and piyush.. that's the heart of Indian food. It's so much more than butter chicken and naan. It's the variety, the availability, the easy on the pocket and easy to grab bursts of flavours in street food! Try Bombay club sandwich, dhokla, and misal pav next."





