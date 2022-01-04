American Supermodel Gigi Hadid has won our hearts many a times with her creations in the kitchen. And every time she whips up something delicious, she leaves us keen and waiting for her next appearance. From making a delicious mac and cheese for a lazy dinner to devouring the perfect cheesy homemade potato snack, Gigi and her cooking skills have left us slurping on many occasions. Her most recent cooking action was on the occasion of one of the most awaited celebrations, the New Year. Gigi Hadid uploaded a carousel of different pictures and wished her fans and followers a very Happy New Year.





The pictures she uploaded gave us a sneak peek into her new year celebrations, which featured her lovely daughter Khai, a cozy and fun time in the woods and some delicious and authentic wood fired pizzas. In one of the slides, we can see the wood fire oven has been lit with a roaring fire ready for the pizzas and in another slide, we can see Gigi's hand busy preparing homemade pizzas. The pizza base has been laid down and is drizzled with loads of shredded cheese, spinach, pizza sauce and pepperoni. We are sure the end results were utterly delicious; look at the pictures here:











While being a fitness icon for many, Gigi is definitely quite open about her indulgence too. In fact, a quick look of the supermodel's Instagram page and you will come across many of her food adventures and food posts which prove just how much of a foodie she is. However, the one time that Gigi managed to totally captivate the desi audience was when she had uploaded a picture from the time she was expecting, revealing how she gorged on spicy foods during her pregnancy. Her pantry consisted of Jeera, Haldi, Tandoori Masala amongst others. Read more about that here.





We cannot wait to see what else Gigi will whip up this year; what about you? Do you like watching Gigi's cooking sessions? Let us know in the comments below.