What if your next restaurant bill was entirely up to you? On August 26, diners at select restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru will get the unusual opportunity to decide how much they want to pay for their meal. They can choose dishes from the regular menu and pay an amount based on what they can comfortably afford. The initiative, titled Pay What You Can, is being organised as part of the Global Day of Hospitality. It is built around the idea that access to food and hospitality should not depend entirely on how much a person can afford to spend.





For one evening, diners can enjoy a meal without being restricted by fixed prices. Reservations are not required, allowing guests to simply walk in and take part.





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The concept dates back to 2020, when restaurateurs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval introduced a no-price menu at their Mexico City restaurant, Masala y Maíz. The eatery, known for bringing together Mexican and South Asian flavours, later received a Michelin star.

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What started as a small pay-what-you-can experiment eventually grew into a larger citywide initiative. More than 20 restaurants in Mexico City took part in the initiative last year.





As per Curly Tales, Americano in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, Mezcalita in Bandra, Mumbai and Mai Mai in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, open their doors under this accessible model on August 26.





While each restaurant has its own distinct culinary style, all participating venues will follow the same format for the evening. Diners can walk in without reservations, order from the complete food menu and pay whatever they feel they can afford. Drinks will remain available at their usual menu prices.





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The Pay What You Can initiative is being embraced by participating Indian restaurants as an opportunity to look at hospitality beyond the usual transactional model. The concept aims to create a more inclusive dining experience by allowing guests to enjoy a meal without letting fixed prices determine who gets to participate.