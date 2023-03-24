Dining at our favourite restaurants is indeed one of the ideal pastimes for food lovers. We love to savour crowd-pleasing dishes in a relaxed environment. However, if we compare how much we are spending on restaurants right now versus ten years ago, the results may surprise you. The Press Information Bureau of India has released their weekly newsletter in which they analysed the savings on a restaurant bill. They showed calculations of the restaurant bills in the pre and post-GST (Goods and Services Tax) eras, the results were quite interesting. Take a look:

Shared on March 24, 2023, this newsletter was shared on Twitter by the Press Information Bureau of India. "One country, one tax system has made eating in restaurants more affordable," they wrote in the New India Samachar. They claimed that savings of around Rs. 150 could now be availed by consumers on every restaurant bill of Rs. 1000.





In the month of January, a ruling by GST Authority for Advance Rulings revealed that a 5% rate would be applicable for dine-in, takeaway and door-step deliveries by standalone restaurants. So, as per the calculation, in the year 2014, a bill of Rs. 1000 at a restaurant actually totalled up to Rs. 1303.5, including 10% service charge, 6.5% service tax, 14.5% VAT and 0.4% of cesses including Krishi Kalyan Cess and Swachh Bharat Cess. Meanwhile, after the GST ruling, there was simply a service charge of 10% and a flat rate of 5% for GST. This brought the total amount of the bill to just Rs. 1,155. Thus, savings of nearly Rs. 150 could be enjoyed by the consumer as per the government report.

What do you think about the report by PIB? Do you think eating in restaurants has become cheaper? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.