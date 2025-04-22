Anna Possi, who lives in the beautiful village Nebbiuno, is Italy's oldest barista, working at her cafe bar every day, even at the age of 100. Anna, also popular as Grandma Anna or Nonna Anna, officially retired at 60 back in 1984. "But why should I stop? My bar is so much more than work for me. It's my life," she told Deutsche Presse-Agentur, reported South China Morning Post. While she receives a pension of 590 euros and does not earn much money, she continues to work at the cafe for the joy of it. "But I don't need much. The important thing is that I'm around people. Then I feel good," she says.





Nonna Anna has been opening her Bar Centrale daily at 7 am since 1958, which is more than six decades. She closes the cafe at seven in the evening in winter and at nine in summer. The cafe is open 365 days a year. Nonna Anna can be found making coffee even on Sundays and public holidays. "People want to drink their coffee at Christmas too," she says.





She does not close the cafe for any personal breaks or holidays. Her last holiday was eight days in Paris in the 1950s. Even at the cafe, she does most of the work alone from morning to night. At the age of 100, she even chops wood for the small stove herself.

Noticing the change in people and cafe culture over time, she shares, "People used to sit here, talk and play cards. Today, they all just look at their mobile phones." When there is nothing to do, she gets busy with her knitting.





In November 2024, Nonna Anna celebrated her 100th birthday. Celebrating this milestone, a sign at the cafe reads 'La barista piu longeva d'Italia' or 'the oldest barista in Italy'.





