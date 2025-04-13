A unique cafe in Tokyo is going viral on social media. Along with sipping delicious coffees, here you can pet, feed and play with two giant capybaras. For the unversed, capybara is the largest living rodent, native to South America. According to WWF, their average size is around 108 pounds - about the size of a full-grown wolf. The viral video on Instagram shows that the Cafe Capyba in Japan has two friendly and adorable capybaras roaming freely, offering a special experience where you can interact up close.





You can pet the capybaras or buy treats like pellets and vegetables to feed them yourself, making for a heartwarming and delightful time. The two capybaras look very similar, but their personalities are quite different.





"I have always loved animals, and after having the opportunity to interact with capybaras, I was captivated by their soothing effects. Moved by the desire to share the unique tranquillity and warmth of capybaras with many people, I decided to create a special place where one can spend time with them," says CEO Yusuke Yoshida.

Watch the video below:







Check out these tips for booking before you add this cafe to your Tokyo travel plans:

Reservation: https://cspace.co.jp/reservation/

Reservation slots open 2 weeks in advance at midnight.

Slots are not available on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as they are closed.

A confirmation email is required for your reservation to be complete.

More details about the cafe:

Location: Tokyo, Sumida City, Higashimukojima 1-31-3

Hours: Closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays / Open weekdays from 11:00 - 18:00 / Weekends from 10:00 - 18:00

Note: Hours may change depending on the capybaras' condition.

Pricing: 30-minute pass (1,250 yen), treats (330 yen), Americano (660 yen)