Indian street food often leaves foreign travellers curious, and one Australian couple recently got a full taste of Amritsar's famous food scene. From spicy chole kulcha and creamy lassi to rich rogan josh, the couple spent an entire day visiting local food spots and trying different dishes.





What makes their experience even more interesting is that this was only day one of their journey.





Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple began their food tour at Pehelwan Kulcha, where they tried Amritsar's famous kulcha for breakfast. They enjoyed its crispy, buttery texture with chutney. Next, they stopped at Beera Samosa Wala, where they tasted hot chole bhature and were impressed by how light and soft it was.

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After that, they visited Gian Di Lassi, one of the old and well-known lassi shops in Amritsar. There, they tried the special Peda lassi, which has peda mixed into the drink. They liked its rich and sweet taste. They also tried the regular lassi, which they found slightly sour and reminded them of Greek yoghurt.





The couple continued their food tour by trying aloo tikki. They liked its crispy texture and said the spicy flavours made it even better than a regular hash brown. Their next stop was Surinder Meat Shop, where they ordered mutton rogan josh with extra gravy. They enjoyed the taste and found the meat very soft and tender.





To finish their food tour, they visited Rana Fruit Cream. They really enjoyed the creamy dessert and described it as a great end to their tour.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You definitely had all the best ones.” Another shared, ‘I'm so jealous, omg.”





“OMG. I want to do this so bad right now,” a comment read. One person wrote, “You must definitely try the Ram Patty Kulcha as well; it is one of the best patty kulchas around.”





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Another mentioned, “Watching this made me so happy - the pure nostalgia of going and just eating our way through Amritsar. Also, you have guts of steel cause ain't no way I be fitting all that in one day.”