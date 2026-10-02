A small milk business in Shimla has grown into a successful rural enterprise, thanks to Kavita Sharma's hard work and support from the government. A resident of Jangla, Kavita started her milk processing unit in October 2025 with just 20 litres of milk a day.





Within a year, the business now processes around 800 litres of milk every day. Kavita became part of a self help group in 2020, where her interactions with customers at local events gave her the idea to start her own business.





She later received Rs 7 Lakh in financial support under the Prime Minister's Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME), through which she was able to buy modern machines. The business now makes ghee, cheese, yoghurt and butter, and has an annual turnover of around Rs 70 lakh.

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Speaking with ETV Bharat, Kavita Sharma explained, “The state government's efforts to empower women and promote rural livelihoods are providing new opportunities for women to thrive. After joining the self-help group, I had the opportunity to showcase my products at Dilli Haat, the International Shimla Summer Festival, the Saras Mela, and other venues. This helped me understand the market and marketing, as well as increase my income.”





She used the PMFME scheme money to buy modern machines and equipment for processing milk, making dairy products, packing them and storing them safely.





As per Kavita Sharma, “There is a steady demand for quality products. Despite our current production capacity, we are unable to meet market demand. Efforts will be made to increase production capacity in the future.”





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DC Shimla Anupam Kashyap, admiring Kavita's business, said that this shows how government schemes can help people start their own work in such small areas. He explained that government schemes offer support such as subsidies, bank loans, training, machines and technical help. This makes it easier for young people and small business owners to start something of their own.





That's not all, the business also provides work opportunities to more than 100 women, who supply milk to her unit. They earn around Rs 7 Lakh in total each month.