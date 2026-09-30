Street food in India is both traditional and experimental. Vendors often find creative ways to give traditional dishes an unexpected twist. From overloaded sandwiches to cheesy versions of classic snacks, there is no shortage of unusual combinations on our desi food stalls. One such creation from Surat has caught the internet's attention. A street vendor in Surat is serving a sabzi loaded with generous amounts of cheese. The viral video shared on Instagram shows how the unusual sabzi is prepared. The preparation starts with blocks of Amul processed cheese being cut into small cubes before being placed over bowls of butter and creamy gravy.





More cheese cubes are piled on top before the dish is finished with another drizzle of cream. According to the Instagram page, the preparation is called ‘Cheese Ki Sabzi' and is available at Sainath Cheese Anguri in Surat, Gujarat.





Also Read: Video: Indian Creator Shows The Reality Of Making Parathas In America

The video has gone viral online, with foodies sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "First bite feels like heaven, second one takes you there." Another added, "Note: everyone who is eating. You can dial an ambulance before ordering and also can take prior appointments in the hospital. A unique way to get in emergency mode at hospital."





Also Read: Indian Food Has Broken My Taste Buds, Says US Snack Detective In Viral Video





Someone else commented, "This shop is located in front of a cardiac hospital." A viewer argued, "But it actually tastes good."





Surprised to see this recipe? Check out more bizarre Indian street food combinations here.