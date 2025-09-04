Pubs now focus on making each visit fun, immersive, and full of little surprises. One place that takes this to another level is Dulle Griet in Ghent, Belgium, where enjoying a special drink literally involves handing over a shoe. Travel vloggers Paul and Sneha recently shared about their visit there on Instagram, giving followers a peek at one of Belgium's quirkiest pub traditions.





At this bar, ordering the signature massive beer isn't as simple as sliding a few notes across the bar. You need to hand over a shoe first. Your shoe gets placed into a basket, which is then hoisted up to the ceiling. It is a deposit while you enjoy your giant glass of beer. "They take it as insurance so you don't steal the glass," the caption read. Only when you return the glass do you get your shoe back.

Paul and Sneha described it as "such a fun local experience," and they were quick to note that the beer itself is excellent. "Such a fun local experience in one of the coolest cities we've visited... and the beer's actually really good too," they said.







The video soon went viral.





"That is BRILLIANT," a comment read.





A user commented, "So why not go to another pub with normal glasses and avoid the disrespect?"





Another wrote, "I would leave my shoe there and take the glass."





Someone shared, "Been in this pub and watched a priest lose his shoe."





"The reason may be to avoid people should not run without paying the bill," a comment read.





A former visitor explained, "I have been there, and at 1st time I don't understand the concept... But obviously, they in Belgium have a special glass for each beer, so they can't afford to buy special glasses all the time, so they have these particularly system...but only if you get your drink outside."

What do you think of this concept? Would you hand over a shoe for a giant beer? Let us know in the comments below!