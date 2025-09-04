Bastian Bandra is not shutting down permanently, as reported yesterday. The Mumbai restaurant, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty, told NDTV it was taking a "short pause for renovation." Later, Shilpa Shetty and co-owner Ranjit Bindra (CEO and Founder of Bastian Hospitality) shared on Instagram what diners can expect. While Bastian Bandra is closing its doors, it is doing so to make way for a new South Indian restaurant (by the same group) called Ammakai. In addition, Bastian will open a new outlet in Juhu called the Bastian Beach Club. Find out more below.





About Shilpa Shetty's New Mumbai Restaurants:

Shilpa Shetty's new restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, will be named Ammakai. It will be located at Bastian's current spot on Linking Road in Bandra West. Ammakai will serve South Indian food, with a focus on Mangalorean cuisine. Shilpa Shetty was born in Mangalore and often highlights her pride in her roots. In her announcement on Instagram, she wrote, "Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits. Our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine, taking me back to my roots."







Ammakai is scheduled to open by mid-October, according to Ranjit Bindra. He said, "Meaning 'the mother's hand', Ammakai embodies comfort, warmth, and authenticity. Ammakai pays homage to the depth of South Indian culinary traditions, recipes seeped in heritage, enriched with regional flavours, and brought to life with the impeccable service and quality synonymous with the Bastian name."





The Bastian Hospitality group will also launch a new venture in Juhu called Bastian Beach Club. Ranjit Bindra said, "This new coastal destination will capture the brand's signature energy of indulgence and celebration. Bandra was where Bastian's journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honour the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way. We're closing one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written, and we can't wait to welcome you into them."





As per an exclusive print report in Mid-Day Mumbai (dated September 4), Bastian Beach Club will open at Sun-n-Sand Hotel in Juhu, a sea-facing property.