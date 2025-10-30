Baingan Bharta has a loyal fan base across India. From North Indian homes to restaurant menus, this smoky, flavour-packed dish always finds a place on the table. Over time, food lovers have experimented in countless ways to add depth, flavour, and earthiness to it. But now, a viral cooking video has taken things to another level - by making Baingan Bharta in an appe maker. Traditionally, Baingan Bharta is prepared by roasting brinjals directly over an open flame to get that signature smoky taste. The roasted pulp is then mixed with sautéed onions, tomatoes, garlic, green chillies, and spices.





But in this viral Instagram video, the chef replaces the flame with an appe pan, giving the dish a creative and surprisingly easy twist. The multiple small cavities of the appam maker are used to roast eggplants, tomatoes, garlic, and green chillies all at once. With just a few drops of oil and occasional turning, the vegetables cook evenly and develop that perfect roasted texture. The result? Minimal oil use, no mess, and far less effort.





Once roasted, the vegetables are mashed together to form the base of the Bharta. In another pan, the cook melts butter and adds cumin seeds (jeera), chopped onions, and spices. A spoonful of curd is added next, giving the dish a richer, creamier texture. The mashed mixture from the appam maker is then added to this tempering, mixed thoroughly, and seasoned with salt.





A final garnish of fresh coriander completes the dish, which is served hot with rotis. The end result looks irresistibly smoky, creamy, and perfectly spiced - all without the traditional charring or the lingering smell of burnt brinjal in the kitchen.





The video was captioned, "Baingan Bharta iss tarah se try karke dekho," followed by a heart-eyed and red heart emoji, summing up how delicious the result truly looks.





Watch the recipe video here:

The recipe for making baingan bharta in an appe maker was an instant hit on social media.





A user said, "Appe stand ka aise use maine first time dekha hai (I have seen such use of Appe stand for the first time)."





Another mentioned, "I will also give it a try, it looks unique."





Someone added, "The lovely use of Appe pan."





"Yummy," said yet another foodie.





Meanwhile, many users were disappointed by the curd added to the baingan bharta recipe. In reply to one of the comments, the cook said, "I added yoghurt because I wanted to try this. I realised later that I made a mistake. No yogurt with baingan anymore."





What do you think about the baingan bharta recipe? Do let us know in the comments.