For some people, cooking is a hobby or favourite pastime that they regularly indulge in. But for others, it may just be a chore that they would prefer to finish sooner than later. Those in the latter category are always on the lookout for quick and easy recipes that will be ready in a matter of few minutes. These are simple, hassle-free preparations that require little or no effort. Recently, an aloo tikki recipe ready in 10 minutes had taken the internet by storm. And now, another such ridiculously simple recipe has gone viral. This super easy chilli yogurt dip is ready in just 10 minutes and is the perfect addition to your binge platter.





The chilli yogurt dip has been spotted by us so many times on our daily social media scrolls. This quick and easy dip has become the latest viral recipe to take over the internet for its simple preparation and amazing aesthetic appeal. The recipe was originally shared by popular content creator and blogger Carolina Gelen, and once it took off, a number of creators all over the world tried their hands at making it. Take a look at some videos of the 10-minute chilli yogurt dip.





(Also Read: Viral Recipe: This 2-Ingredient Bagel Recipe Is The Homemade Treat You Deserve)

(Also Read: 5 Classic Party Dips Ready In Just 20 Mins)

What Is The Chilli Yogurt Dip Made Of? Ingredients For Viral Recipe Of Chilli Yogurt

Rather than any fancy ingredients, chilli yogurt dip requires some simple ones that are easily available in our home kitchen. You need some Greek yogurt or hung curd that you can make at home too by hanging curd in muslin cloth and draining all the excess water. Apart from this, you need olive oil, garlic, spring onion, chilli flakes, and any other herbs of choice such as parsley or dill. You can easily customise the spices according to your tastes and preferences.

Is Chilli Yogurt Dip Healthy?

Definitely, the chilli yogurt dip is extremely healthy. Since it uses Greek yogurt or hung curd as the base, it is loaded with good protein. Further, the yogurt dip does not require any cheese or cream to be added to it and so the fat content is also minimal. you can pair it with crudites, healthy wheat crackers and enjoy a guilt-free binge session!





(Also Read: 7 Chip And Dip Combinations To Include In Your Weekend Binge)

Pair this amazing dip with chips or crackers of your choice. Photo: iStock

How To Make 10-Minute Chilli Yogurt Dip | Viral Recipe For Chilli Yogurt Dip

The best part about the 10-minute chilli yogurt dip is that it requires practically no cooking. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your apron and try this amazing recipe today-

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek Yogurt

2 tbsp Garlic, minced

2 tbsp Coriander, finely chopped

2 tbsp Spring Onion, finely chopped

2 tsp Chilli Flakes

2 tbsp Olive Oil

Salt and other spices to taste

Method:

Take the Greek yogurt in a bowl and add a pinch of salt to it. Mix well and keep aside. Now, add garlic, coriander, spring onion, chilli flakes and salt into a bowl. You can also add other herbs and spices like parsley, dill, basil etc. to the dip according to your preferences. Take a pan and heat olive oil in it for just one minute. Remove from the flame. Add the hot olive oil into the bowl with the spices and mix it together. Assemble the dip on a charcuterie board or any tray or plate of choice. First, spread the Greek yogurt on the bottom and then mix in the tempered spices on top. Serve with crackers, crudites or any other chips of choice!