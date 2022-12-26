Maharashtrian cuisine has a wide range of comfort foods that never fails to amaze us. Take, for example, vada pav. The incredibly simple snack consists of just two ingredients: a bonda or spicy aloo vada sandwiched between a humble pav. Despite being so simple to prepare, it never ceases to amaze foodies. Another such comfort food is Maharashtrian-style Baingan Bharta. You must have tried the traditional North Indian baingan bharta; however, this specific recipe is a game-changer. Do you want to know how it differs from the North Indian one? Well, this recipe has a lot of curd in it, which gives it a tangy flavour. And the best part? It only calls for a few common ingredients that can be easily found in the kitchen pantry.





The dish features smoked baingan mashed with curd, onion, chillies and spices. The earthy flavour of this bharta recipe always tugs at the heartstrings like no other dish. Pair it with rice, roti, paratha, or even a sattu stuffed litti for a quick and filling meal. Wondering how to go about it? Read below.

Maharashtrian-Style Baingan Ka Bharta Recipe: How To Make Maharashtrian-Style Baingan Ka Bharta

First and foremost, apply a thin coat of oil to the eggplant and roast it over the flame, making sure to roast it on all sides. Depending on the size and type of the eggplant, this process should typically take 10 to 12 minutes. To see if the eggplant has softened internally, prick it with a fork.





Set aside the roasted eggplant to cool. Meanwhile, finely chop the onion and coriander. After the eggplant has cooled, remove the stem along with the skin and discard. To a serving bowl, transfer the eggplant pulp.





Add salt, dahi, chopped onion, and eggplant to a bowl and mash. Mix thoroughly and set aside. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a small tempering pan over medium heat, then add the mustard seeds. When they begin to sputter, add the whole dried red chillies and turn off the heat. For the complete Maharashtrian-Style Baingan Ka Bharta, click here.





