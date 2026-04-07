In a world where food trends change by the day and convenience often takes over, it is the simplest and most personal gestures that truly stand out. Nothing quite matches the comfort of home-cooked food, especially when it travels across cities and continents to reach someone you love. And when that effort comes from a parent, it feels even more special. A recent Instagram video is reminding people just how powerful and heartwarming that kind of love can be.





An Indian model named Mahi Kabra, who lives in Paris, shared an Instagram video that is now going viral. The text over the video reads, "I told my mom I missed her cooking, so she made 24 of my favourite dishes, froze them, and brought them to Paris." The video shows her mother arriving, after which the two are seen unpacking a large box filled with frozen desi food. The neatly packed containers include dishes such as moong dal, bhindi, aloo methi, rice and more. They then arrange all the dishes in the freezer. It is a simple moment, but one that instantly feels relatable to many. The caption reads, "Indian moms are next level."





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Check out the full video below:

The comments section quickly filled up with people sharing their own experiences and emotions.





One user wrote, "I do that all the time. My daughter lives in London, and I send a whole lot of vegetarian Indian food."





Another added, "Every time I visit my parents, I leave with frozen home-cooked food from the best mom ever."





"My mom can definitely do this," read one comment.





A person said, "This is such an adorable post! God bless you both."





"I don't think most mums across the world would perform such an act of love. You've definitely been blessed more than most," read another remark.





"This is so beautiful," many users wrote.





There were also several comments like "love this", "so precious", and "so cute".





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Beyond the viral moment, the video taps into something deeper - the emotional connection people have with food made at home. For many, especially those living away from their families, a box of homemade meals is more than just food. It is comfort and care packed into containers.